QuantRx Biomedical Co. (OTCMKTS:QTXB) Short Interest Up 369.1% in May

QuantRx Biomedical Co. (OTCMKTS:QTXB) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a growth of 369.1% from the April 29th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of QTXB stock remained flat at $$0.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01. QuantRx Biomedical has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.

Get QuantRx Biomedical alerts:

About QuantRx Biomedical

QuantRx Biomedical Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of patented miniform pads (PADs) and PAD based over-the-counter products in the United States. It is also developing genomic diagnostics for the laboratory market based on its lateral flow patents, including RapidSense technology, a one-step lateral flow test.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for QuantRx Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantRx Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.