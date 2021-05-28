QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Jurgen Leohold Sells 50,000 Shares

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Jurgen Leohold sold 50,000 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $1,247,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

QS stock opened at $26.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.80. QuantumScape Co. has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $132.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -67.31.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter worth about $27,000. 15.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. QuantumScape presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

