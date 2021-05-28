Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $505,000 Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,713 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Facebook were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1,791.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014,302 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 357.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,948,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,105 shares in the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB stock traded down $3.09 on Friday, reaching $329.66. The company had a trading volume of 171,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,188,164. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.11 and a 1 year high of $333.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $312.53 and its 200 day moving average is $282.42. The company has a market cap of $934.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.76, for a total value of $11,713,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,879,284 shares of company stock valued at $565,801,844. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on FB. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.92.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

