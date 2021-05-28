Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Purchases 388 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,001 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15.9% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,949 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 19,069 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $2,945,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $473,000. Finally, CQS US LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.1% in the first quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 160,074 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $12,505,000 after buying an additional 48,975 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTSH. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Societe Generale downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.82.

Shares of CTSH stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.98. 12,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,861,535. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.71. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $52.23 and a 12-month high of $82.73. The stock has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

