Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 216 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,071 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:URI traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $331.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,812. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $327.72 and a 200-day moving average of $280.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.39 and a 12-month high of $354.60.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.07.

In related news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

