Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 60 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $6,111,400.00. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

BURL traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $324.07. 1,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.46 and a 1 year high of $339.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 51.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($4.76) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BURL shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 target price (up previously from $304.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $323.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.22.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

