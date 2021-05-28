Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 78 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total transaction of $1,743,769.84. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.35. 164,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,580,771. The stock has a market cap of $331.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.24. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $113.76 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.97%.

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

