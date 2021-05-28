R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Gap Down to $25.41

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.41, but opened at $24.36. R1 RCM shares last traded at $24.58, with a volume of 4,941 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RCM. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen increased their price target on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. R1 RCM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($2.45). The business had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.74 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 74.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gary Steven Long sold 14,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $368,338.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,379,000.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John M. Sparby sold 34,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $972,929.77. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,742,485.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,413,856 over the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in R1 RCM by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,974 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in R1 RCM by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,505 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its position in R1 RCM by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 11,705 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in R1 RCM by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,100 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in R1 RCM by 413.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,156 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R1 RCM Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCM)

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.