Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 13,516 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,516 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $14,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.8% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 43.6% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,934 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 10.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,136,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,820,000 after acquiring an additional 204,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $260.30 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.88 and a twelve month high of $269.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of -591.58 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $252.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.24.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total transaction of $405,366.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,071.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total transaction of $251,850.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,911.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,486 shares of company stock worth $4,268,471 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.44.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

