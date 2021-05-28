Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 22,763 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 17.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 153,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,763 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $10,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HES. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,947,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,744,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,623,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,288 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hess by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,322,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $122,622,000 after purchasing an additional 696,305 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hess by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,579,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,526,956,000 after purchasing an additional 662,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,834,000 after acquiring an additional 546,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HES opened at $85.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $86.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.80.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. Hess’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently -34.13%.

In other Hess news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 20,727 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total transaction of $1,499,183.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,023,563.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $140,733.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,886,051.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 877,648 shares of company stock valued at $69,584,359. 12.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HES has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hess from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hess has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.06.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

