Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 900,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,348 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $17,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 658.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,578,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,406,000 after buying an additional 10,919,935 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,147,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,775,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,848 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,681,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,808,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price target on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wedbush upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.04.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $751,552.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,768,337.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $5,135,093.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 397,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,901,412. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $23.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.98. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.57.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.73%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

