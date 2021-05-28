Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 244,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,266 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $12,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $134,188,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,319,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,093,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,794 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,179,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,847 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 182.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,054,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,841,000 after buying an additional 1,327,940 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,448,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,499,000 after buying an additional 641,346 shares in the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. Raymond James raised their target price on ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.76.

NYSE OKE opened at $52.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $55.10.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.