Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $18.95 Million Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,511 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Prudential Financial worth $18,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $470,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $743,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRU. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.23.

NYSE PRU opened at $106.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.27. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.11 and a 52-week high of $108.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.71.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

