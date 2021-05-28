Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,041 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $12,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.2% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth $212,000. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.1% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 60.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 193,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,126,000 after purchasing an additional 72,735 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AJG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.13.

AJG opened at $146.35 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $92.49 and a one year high of $154.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $50,797.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,603 shares in the company, valued at $4,347,482.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

