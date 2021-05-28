RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Given New $29.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. RAPT Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.80.

RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $19.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.28. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.63 and a 12 month high of $41.86. The company has a market capitalization of $482.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of -0.02.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.53% and a negative net margin of 1,055.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $48,167.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,460 shares in the company, valued at $408,547.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,732 shares of company stock valued at $197,278. Company insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 57.1% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,477,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,391,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,888,000 after buying an additional 7,299 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 17.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after buying an additional 25,538 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

