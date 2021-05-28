Raymond James Analysts Give Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) a C$2.00 Price Target

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) received a C$2.00 price objective from equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 119.78% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of MAU opened at C$0.91 on Wednesday. Montage Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.65 and a 1 year high of C$1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.83.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Montage Gold will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project covering an area of 1,143 square kilometers located in the CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa. Montage Gold Corp.

