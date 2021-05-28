Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $94.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.07.

RTX opened at $88.61 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $88.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $134.25 billion, a PE ratio of -49.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.83.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.73%.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $120,358.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,089,275,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787,122 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 53.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,886,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,099 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth about $164,570,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12,729.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,854,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,581,000 after buying an additional 1,839,601 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

