Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverstone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 55,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 60,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 22,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.78.

NYSE O opened at $68.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.80. The company has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.73. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $54.49 and a 1 year high of $71.84.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 83.19%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

