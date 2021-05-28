Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $38.00. The stock had previously closed at $33.85, but opened at $35.06. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares last traded at $38.50, with a volume of 2,299 shares traded.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

In related news, Director Gerard Johan Hart sold 2,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $110,106.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRGB. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 376.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.57. The company has a market cap of $560.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.96.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $326.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.65 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 105.26% and a negative net margin of 31.78%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.66) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

