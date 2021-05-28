RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 118.36% and a negative return on equity of 252.14%.

RDHL stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.25. 1,019,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.02. RedHill Biopharma has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $11.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.42.

RDHL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, WBB Securities cut shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

