Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Stock Holdings Boosted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 127.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,402 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $7,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 322.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

RS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.33.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $783,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,841,153.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE RS opened at $168.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $89.38 and a 1 year high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 13.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 35.67%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

