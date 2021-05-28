RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Holdings Lifted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $21,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 269,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,697,000 after purchasing an additional 10,441 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,280,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth about $2,276,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 191.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,381,000 after acquiring an additional 88,691 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $154.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.46. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $144.03 and a 1 year high of $201.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RNR. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RenaissanceRe has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.67.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.