Rentberry (BERRY) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Rentberry has a total market capitalization of $235,482.65 and $190.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rentberry coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Rentberry has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rentberry Coin Profile

Rentberry (CRYPTO:BERRY) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog . The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Buying and Selling Rentberry

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

