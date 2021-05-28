Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Director Todd Foley Sells 10,590 Shares of Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Director Todd Foley sold 10,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $346,928.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Todd Foley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Todd Foley sold 9,782 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $333,761.84.

On Thursday, May 20th, Todd Foley sold 4,387 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $152,185.03.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Todd Foley sold 10,312 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $352,257.92.

Shares of NASDAQ RPTX opened at $32.49 on Friday. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $46.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.24. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.53.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RPTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPTX. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 25.2% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,722,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,240,000 after purchasing an additional 750,207 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,665,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,804,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,695,000 after buying an additional 723,196 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP grew its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,621,000 after acquiring an additional 223,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 54.1% during the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 462,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,185,000 after acquiring an additional 162,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

