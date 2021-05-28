Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.50 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.22% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “REPUBLIC FST BC is a two-bank holding company. Its wholly-owned subsidiaries, FirstRepublic Bank, and Republic First Bank of Delaware, offer banking services to individuals and businesses throughout the Greater Philadelphia, Delaware and South Jersey area. They provide banking services through the Banks and do not presently engage in any activities other than these bankinga ctivities. “

Get Republic First Bancorp alerts:

Shares of FRBK traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.12. The company had a trading volume of 134,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,005. The company has a market capitalization of $242.56 million, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Republic First Bancorp has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $4.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.44.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $41.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.20 million. Republic First Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 7.73%. Analysts forecast that Republic First Bancorp will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRBK. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 253.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 69.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Republic First Bancorp (FRBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.