Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Triumph Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Triumph Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Triumph Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 24.20%. The firm had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TGI. Robert W. Baird raised Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.43.

Triumph Group stock opened at $18.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2.19, a P/E/G ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 3.28. Triumph Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.90.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Triumph Group by 115.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 1,113.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the period.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

