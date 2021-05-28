Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMMCF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS: SMMCF):

5/18/2021 – Summit Industrial Income REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.50 to C$17.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Summit Industrial Income REIT had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$16.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Summit Industrial Income REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$15.50 to C$17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Summit Industrial Income REIT had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Summit Industrial Income REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $17.00 to $17.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Summit Industrial Income REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $15.50 to $16.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Summit Industrial Income REIT had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $15.00 to $16.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Summit Industrial Income REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $14.00 to $16.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Summit Industrial Income REIT had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

4/22/2021 – Summit Industrial Income REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $15.75 to $17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Summit Industrial Income REIT stock remained flat at $$13.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $13.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.09.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

