Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Evotec (EVT)

5/19/2021 – Evotec was given a new €39.00 ($45.88) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Evotec was given a new €33.00 ($38.82) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Evotec was given a new €33.00 ($38.82) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Evotec was given a new €39.00 ($45.88) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Evotec was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Evotec was given a new €33.00 ($38.82) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Evotec was given a new €32.00 ($37.65) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

EVT opened at €35.49 ($41.75) on Friday. Evotec SE has a 12 month low of €21.31 ($25.07) and a 12 month high of €43.00 ($50.59). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €33.94 and its 200 day moving average price is €30.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.20, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody discovery; INDiGO, a program for accelerating drug development; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; integrated drug discovery services; and integrated pre-clinical development services.

