Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE: BFAM) recently:

5/25/2021 – Bright Horizons Family Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $136.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Bright Horizons Family Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $136.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Bright Horizons Family Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Bright Horizons Family Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is engaged in providing employer-sponsored child care, early education and work/life solutions. Its employer-sponsored child care programs include child care and early education centers, infant/toddler/preschool care and education, full and part-time child care, kindergarten, school-age programs, summer camps and back-up care. Bright Horizons manages child care centers for corporations, hospitals, universities and government agencies The Company operates primarily in North America, Europe and India. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is based in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

5/10/2021 – Bright Horizons Family Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Bright Horizons Family Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $180.00.

5/7/2021 – Bright Horizons Family Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $168.00 to $158.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Bright Horizons Family Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is engaged in providing employer-sponsored child care, early education and work/life solutions. Its employer-sponsored child care programs include child care and early education centers, infant/toddler/preschool care and education, full and part-time child care, kindergarten, school-age programs, summer camps and back-up care. Bright Horizons manages child care centers for corporations, hospitals, universities and government agencies The Company operates primarily in North America, Europe and India. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is based in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

4/13/2021 – Bright Horizons Family Solutions had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Bright Horizons Family Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:BFAM opened at $134.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,249.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $105.86 and a one year high of $182.50.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc alerts:

In related news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.97, for a total transaction of $715,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,358,553.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total transaction of $494,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,920,808.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,029,090. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 789.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,382,000 after buying an additional 37,874 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 141,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,502,000 after acquiring an additional 76,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.