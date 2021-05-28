Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Director Sells $1,750,324.10 in Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) Director Motta Roberto Moses Thompson sold 25,627 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $1,750,324.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,859,584.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.72. 1,553,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.12 and a 1-year high of $71.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 104.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,395,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $804,067,000 after buying an additional 1,532,724 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,783,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $472,702,000 after purchasing an additional 417,293 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,944,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $321,530,000 after purchasing an additional 402,767 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,438,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $270,588,000 after purchasing an additional 190,613 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,675,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $239,008,000 after purchasing an additional 106,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QSR. Northcoast Research began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.06.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.