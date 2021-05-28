Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

In other news, insider David Chan Shear sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $168,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,749,191.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel S. Schwartz sold 281,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total transaction of $19,227,308.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,602.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 443,635 shares of company stock valued at $29,648,076. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 118,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,676,000 after purchasing an additional 69,186 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,850,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $185,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 435,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,339,000 after purchasing an additional 32,981 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE QSR traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.75. The company had a trading volume of 66,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.48. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $51.12 and a 1-year high of $71.12. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.51 and a 200-day moving average of $62.90.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.43%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

