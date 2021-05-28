Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.830-0.870 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Retail Properties of America presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of NYSE:RPAI traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.07. The stock had a trading volume of 15,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,191. Retail Properties of America has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $12.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -598.50 and a beta of 1.76.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. Analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

