Reviewing Lifestore Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSFG) and Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Lifestore Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSFG) and Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

Lifestore Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Northwest Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Northwest Bancshares pays out 73.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northwest Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Northwest Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lifestore Financial Group and Northwest Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lifestore Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Northwest Bancshares 0 3 1 0 2.25

Northwest Bancshares has a consensus price target of $12.33, suggesting a potential downside of 12.53%. Given Northwest Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Northwest Bancshares is more favorable than Lifestore Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares Lifestore Financial Group and Northwest Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lifestore Financial Group N/A N/A N/A Northwest Bancshares 18.54% 9.57% 1.06%

Risk & Volatility

Lifestore Financial Group has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northwest Bancshares has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lifestore Financial Group and Northwest Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lifestore Financial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Northwest Bancshares $566.33 million 3.17 $74.85 million $1.09 12.94

Northwest Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Lifestore Financial Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.6% of Northwest Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of Lifestore Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Northwest Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Northwest Bancshares beats Lifestore Financial Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lifestore Financial Group Company Profile

LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. operates as a federally chartered thrift holding company for LifeStore Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services in North Carolina. The company offers checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit; mortgage loans, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, investment property loans, equipment loans, working capital loans/lines of credit, and small business administration loans; and credit cards. It also provides insurance agency products and services; investment and cash management services; and online and mobile banking services. The company was formerly known as AF Financial Group and changed its name to LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. in September 2009. LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in West Jefferson, North Carolina.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts. The company also offers investment management and trust services; and employee benefits, and property and casualty insurance As of December 31, 2020, it operated 170 community-banking locations in central and western Pennsylvania, western New York, and eastern Ohio. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Warren, Pennsylvania.

