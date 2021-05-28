REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REX American Resources Corporation, formerly known as REX Stores Corporation, is engaged in the production and sale of ethanol and distillers grains. The Company owns interests in corn- or sorghum-based ethanol production facilities in Illinois, Iowa and Texas. The Company also intends to monetize its real estate assets via leases and property sales, as market conditions allow. REX American Resources Corporation is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio. “

Get REX American Resources alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut REX American Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of REX opened at $96.82 on Wednesday. REX American Resources has a one year low of $55.16 and a one year high of $116.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.77 and its 200-day moving average is $86.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.30 and a beta of 1.11.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The energy company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.71. REX American Resources had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 0.69%. On average, research analysts expect that REX American Resources will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in REX American Resources during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of REX American Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,387 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in REX American Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

Read More: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on REX American Resources (REX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.