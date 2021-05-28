Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 131.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Rezolute from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

Rezolute stock opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. Rezolute has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day moving average is $12.10.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rezolute by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 312,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Rezolute during the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rezolute during the 4th quarter valued at $4,005,000. Caxton Corp bought a new stake in Rezolute during the 4th quarter valued at $5,087,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Rezolute during the 4th quarter valued at $14,533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

Rezolute Company Profile

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare and metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

