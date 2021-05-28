RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RF INDUSTRIES LTD. is engaged in the design, manufacture and distribution of coaxial connectors used in radio communications applications as well as in computers, test instruments, PC LANS and antenna devices. “

Get RF Industries alerts:

NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $7.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.19 million, a PE ratio of -152.80 and a beta of 1.13. RF Industries has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 million. RF Industries had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that RF Industries will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward Joseph Benoit sold 4,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $27,932.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,011 shares in the company, valued at $320,531.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,853.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,304.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,598 shares of company stock worth $51,995 and have sold 7,617 shares worth $51,185. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in RF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in RF Industries during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of RF Industries by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 51,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 24,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in RF Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. 25.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RF Industries (RFIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.