Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.26% of Polaris worth $21,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PII. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 171.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,655,000 after acquiring an additional 249,400 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the first quarter valued at about $4,340,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 167,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,385,000 after buying an additional 36,325 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,048 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,126,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $1,030,204.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,524.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,023 shares of company stock valued at $19,438,616. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PII shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.07.

Shares of PII opened at $132.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 2.01. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.73 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 63.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

