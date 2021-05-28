Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.29% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $18,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 152.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3,647.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total value of $1,633,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on WH. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.71.

WH stock opened at $76.11 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.70 and a 1 year high of $76.38. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.76 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.77 and a 200 day moving average of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.