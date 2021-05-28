Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 357,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Donaldson were worth $20,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DCI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,236,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter worth $55,409,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,399,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,211,000 after purchasing an additional 750,072 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at $23,972,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Donaldson by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,753,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $600,880,000 after purchasing an additional 273,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

NYSE DCI opened at $61.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $65.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.95.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The firm had revenue of $679.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.97 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Donaldson news, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $129,462.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,104,615.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $264,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

