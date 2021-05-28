Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,011 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,011 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Royal Gold were worth $19,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 1.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $1,219,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 427.9% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 50,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 40,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $124.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.32 and its 200-day moving average is $110.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.65. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.32 and a 12-month high of $147.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Royal Gold had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $142.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.58%.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.90.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

