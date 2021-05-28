Rivetz Achieves Market Capitalization of $321,642.20 (RVT)

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. Rivetz has a total market cap of $321,642.20 and $249.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rivetz coin can now be purchased for $0.0123 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Rivetz has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00081677 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005306 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00020121 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $342.96 or 0.00926573 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,494.68 or 0.09441630 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00091147 BTC.

Rivetz is a coin. It was first traded on August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 coins. Rivetz’s official website is rivetz.com . Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz works through the Trusted Execution Environment: a private hardware “vault” on your phone that is completely independent from the operating system. Inside of this vault, everything is isolated – so no apps or software or operating system can see what’s inside. This is where Rivetz works to securely manage your secrets, your passwords, keys, and other private information. RvT Tokens power Rivetz: RvT is an Ethereum-based token that works with the blockchain to cryptographically prove that the vault in your phone is secure, all the way from the manufacturer to your pocket. The RvT blockchain can perform a health check, verifying that your vault’s integrity is intact, and that transactions you send are exactly the ones you intended. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rivetz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rivetz using one of the exchanges listed above.

