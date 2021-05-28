RKL Wealth Management LLC Acquires 354 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,888 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 21,612 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,454 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 60,412 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.21. 37,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,136,145. The company has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 803.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.70. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $86.60.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 113.01%.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Johnson Rice reissued an “accumulate” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EOG Resources from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.16.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.