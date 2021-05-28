RKL Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. iShares Agency Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $10,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 86,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 32.8% during the first quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 210.9% during the first quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. 25.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGZ traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.24. 5 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,261. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a one year low of $117.56 and a one year high of $122.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.13 and a 200 day moving average of $118.81.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

