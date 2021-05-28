RKL Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

RKL Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,959,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $410,327,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,485,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,038 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,501,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,114,000 after purchasing an additional 741,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,149,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,880,000 after purchasing an additional 501,561 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.73.

Shares of TT traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $185.60. The stock had a trading volume of 10,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.42. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $84.17 and a 12-month high of $187.98.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 52.91%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

