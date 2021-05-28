RKL Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,340 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

RKL Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.30. 3,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,622. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.56. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $102.72.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

