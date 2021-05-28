RKL Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,477 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

RKL Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,019,873,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,896,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548,263 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 49,780.4% in the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,912,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902,870 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of AT&T by 209.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,350,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AT&T by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,263,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $29.54. The stock had a trading volume of 553,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,046,395. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $210.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

