RKL Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,386 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

RKL Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 12.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,386 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.2% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.5% during the first quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.8% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist raised their price target on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.74.

NYSE CVX traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.60. 215,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,419,275. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.68. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $199.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.