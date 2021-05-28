Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) PT Lowered to $11.50 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $15.00 to $11.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ROOT has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America began coverage on Root in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an underperform rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Root from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Root in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Root in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.27.

Shares of Root stock opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.85. Root has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $29.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.08.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Root will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 36,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $403,975.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,105,186 in the last quarter. Insiders own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Root during the 4th quarter valued at $7,087,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Root during the 4th quarter valued at $26,316,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Root during the 4th quarter valued at $20,624,000. Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Root during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Root during the 4th quarter valued at $12,213,000. Institutional investors own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

