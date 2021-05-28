Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.89 Per Share

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of 0.8915 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86.

Royal Bank of Canada has increased its dividend payment by 19.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.98. 179,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,268. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $64.34 and a 12-month high of $104.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.97. The company has a market cap of $148.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.98.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 15.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RY. Argus lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Fundamental Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.02.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.