Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.80 EPS

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80, Fidelity Earnings reports. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 15.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:RY traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.05. 56,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,268. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.97. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $64.34 and a one year high of $104.73. The stock has a market cap of $148.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.98.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RY shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.02.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

